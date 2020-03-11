Champlain Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,406,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,655 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 8.26% of MGP Ingredients worth $68,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGPI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 672.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director David Colo bought 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,828.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,239 shares in the company, valued at $394,847.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 5,050 shares of company stock valued at $141,030 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $29.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.99. MGP Ingredients Inc has a 52 week low of $26.70 and a 52 week high of $88.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $512.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.74.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $92.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from MGP Ingredients’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MGPI. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

