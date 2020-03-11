Champlain Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 0.73% of J & J Snack Foods worth $25,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on JJSF. BidaskClub raised J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Consumer Edge cut J & J Snack Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. CL King began coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.50.

JJSF opened at $156.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.03. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a twelve month low of $149.06 and a twelve month high of $196.84.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.12). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

