Champlain Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 361,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,750 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $18,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Palomar during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Palomar by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 775.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the second quarter worth $252,000. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palomar alerts:

In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $742,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $296,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 316,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,728,407.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,117,500 shares of company stock valued at $242,585,100.

Palomar stock opened at $51.12 on Wednesday. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 243.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.88.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Palomar had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 million. Analysts predict that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLMR. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Palomar in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Palomar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

About Palomar

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.