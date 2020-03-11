Champlain Investment Partners LLC Purchases 96,390 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,019,280 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 96,390 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.97% of Community Bank System worth $72,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

NYSE:CBU opened at $57.22 on Wednesday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.29 and a 52-week high of $72.63. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.42.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 27.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is presently 49.85%.

CBU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

In related news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $103,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,200.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.