Champlain Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,623,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523,380 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 3.60% of TriMas worth $51,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 581,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,255,000 after purchasing an additional 19,470 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in TriMas by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in TriMas during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in TriMas by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 675,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,228,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.11. TriMas Corp has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $33.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.26.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). TriMas had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $170.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. TriMas’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TriMas Corp will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

