Champlain Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,741,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285,340 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 2.20% of National Vision worth $56,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National Vision by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,237,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,930,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in National Vision by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,667,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,071,000 after acquiring an additional 15,927 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in National Vision by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,166,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,824,000 after acquiring an additional 122,976 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in National Vision by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 920,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,852,000 after acquiring an additional 172,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in National Vision by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,896,000 after acquiring an additional 38,326 shares in the last quarter.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 75,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,737,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,037 shares in the company, valued at $11,608,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick R. Moore sold 69,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $2,239,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $144,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.89. National Vision Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.75, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.29.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $401.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.30 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EYE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of National Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on National Vision in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

