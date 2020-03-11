Champlain Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 169,085 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.31% of Verisk Analytics worth $76,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,681,000 after purchasing an additional 16,564 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,747,000 after purchasing an additional 17,484 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 14,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 231,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,549,000 after buying an additional 11,059 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 7,686.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $156.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.38. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.52 and a 1-year high of $171.73.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.50 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 22.83%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total value of $536,064.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,379,006.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $888,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,822.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,055 shares of company stock valued at $16,261,811 in the last three months. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.42.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

