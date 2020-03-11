Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 504,650 Shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,128,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 504,650 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $72,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 17.2% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,988,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,186,000 after acquiring an additional 439,266 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,526,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 881,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,222,000 after purchasing an additional 322,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,321,000 after purchasing an additional 117,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 723,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,167,000 after purchasing an additional 77,333 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

In other Stericycle news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $375,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,592.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $55.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Stericycle Inc has a 52 week low of $40.06 and a 52 week high of $67.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.27.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $799.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.02 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.70% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stericycle Inc will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

