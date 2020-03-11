Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 541,240 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 541,240 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.77% of NuVasive worth $31,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NuVasive by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,252,432 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $96,863,000 after buying an additional 475,759 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 958,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,157,000 after purchasing an additional 73,334 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,865 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 289,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,398,000 after purchasing an additional 66,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the third quarter worth about $15,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $239,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NUVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on NuVasive from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded NuVasive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NuVasive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $53.81 on Wednesday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.69 and a 52-week high of $81.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.69.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.93 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

