Change Path LLC Buys New Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Change Path LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.3% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 157,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,400,000 after acquiring an additional 13,586 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,169,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,994,000 after acquiring an additional 14,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BR opened at $99.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.55. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.24 and a 52-week high of $136.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 45.83%. The company had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BR shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.20.

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 7,658 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $773,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,796. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $1,529,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,360.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,858 shares of company stock worth $2,780,067 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

