Change Path LLC Grows Stake in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

Change Path LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the quarter. Change Path LLC owned about 0.38% of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter worth $284,000.

Get Global X Millennials Thematic ETF alerts:

MILN opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average of $25.59. Global X Millennials Thematic ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.02.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MILN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Millennials Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Millennials Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.