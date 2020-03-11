Change Path LLC Has $369,000 Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Change Path LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Change Path LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Avalon Advisory Group acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,416,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,567,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,775,000 after purchasing an additional 340,438 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 597,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,193,000 after purchasing an additional 278,070 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,095,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 461,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,857,000 after purchasing an additional 228,779 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $119.25 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.57 and a one year high of $123.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.52.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

