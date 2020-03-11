Change Path LLC Has $373,000 Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Change Path LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Change Path LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 44.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Zoetis by 682.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 31,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $9,080,515.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,909,267.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 2,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $302,164.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,579 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,169. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.25.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $132.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.31. The company has a market cap of $65.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.74. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $92.55 and a twelve month high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

