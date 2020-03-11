Change Path LLC Increases Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Change Path LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Change Path LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.29.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $199.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.05 and a 200 day moving average of $205.26. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $179.80 and a 1 year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

