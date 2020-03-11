Change Path LLC Invests $361,000 in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Change Path LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $178.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $159.00 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.71.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.