Change Path LLC Purchases 411 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Change Path LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Change Path LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,027,054,000 after purchasing an additional 143,079 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 29,736.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after buying an additional 5,965,732 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,722,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,195,000 after buying an additional 157,840 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,559,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,338,000 after acquiring an additional 232,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,026,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,336,000 after acquiring an additional 37,749 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (up previously from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.12.

Mastercard stock opened at $280.57 on Wednesday. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $222.84 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $12,052,134.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,833,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,975,893,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

