Change Path LLC Purchases 603 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Change Path LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Change Path LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 41,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $62.24 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.08.

