Change Path LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Change Path LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Change Path LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $1,275.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,437.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,323.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective (up previously from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 target price (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,520.93.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

