Change Path LLC Takes $419,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Change Path LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,419 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 380,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,249,000 after purchasing an additional 225,225 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 444.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,179,000 after purchasing an additional 195,309 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9,334.9% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 149,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 147,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 167,028.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 116,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,554,000 after buying an additional 116,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total transaction of $481,725.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $367.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $292.53 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.47.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

