Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Shares Purchased by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 243,225 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 21,725 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chase were worth $28,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCF. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chase by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chase by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,252,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in Chase by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 53,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chase by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 45,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after buying an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Chase by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN:CCF opened at $77.52 on Wednesday. Chase Co. has a 12-month low of $75.02 and a 12-month high of $127.50.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.80 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Chase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

In related news, Chairman Peter R. Chase sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $60,010.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 94,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,354,492.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials to wire and cable manufacturers; laminated film foils for use in communication and local area network cables; moisture protective coatings for the electronics industry; laminated durable papers, including laminated papers for envelope converting and commercial printing industries; pulling and detection tapes for fiber optic cables, and water and natural gas lines, as well as power, data, and video cables; cover tapes for semiconductor components; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings for automotive and industrial applications; polymeric microspheres; water-based polyurethane dispersions for various coating products; and superabsorbent polymers.

