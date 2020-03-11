Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Increased by Change Path LLC

Change Path LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Change Path LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 72.6% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 104,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,385,000 after purchasing an additional 43,931 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 24.7% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 52,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,357 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 37,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 25.7% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $84.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.22. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $179.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.69.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

