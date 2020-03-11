Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $19,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. High Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RCL. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from to in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.13.

RCL opened at $51.67 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a twelve month low of $40.20 and a twelve month high of $135.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.73. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.72.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $2,393,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,536,767.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

