Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,993 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 320,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,993 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $20,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 65.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Monster Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub raised Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.47.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $840,579.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,747.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $5,041,570.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,507.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,932 shares of company stock valued at $8,546,330 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $66.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.08. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $70.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.40.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.