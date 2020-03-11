Christopher H. Peterson Acquires 10,000 Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Stock

Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) CFO Christopher H. Peterson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $139,800.00.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. Newell Brands Inc has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.73.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

