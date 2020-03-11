Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Cineworld Group (LON:CINE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.95) target price on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 355 ($4.67) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Cineworld Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cineworld Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 306.92 ($4.04).

Shares of LON CINE opened at GBX 104 ($1.37) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 5.23. Cineworld Group has a 12-month low of GBX 82.76 ($1.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 322.30 ($4.24). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 167.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 205.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.99.

In other Cineworld Group news, insider Alicja Kornasiewicz acquired 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 227 ($2.99) per share, with a total value of £97,610 ($128,400.42). Also, insider Camela Galano acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 178 ($2.34) per share, for a total transaction of £17,800 ($23,414.89). Insiders acquired 57,127 shares of company stock worth $12,486,083 over the last ninety days.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

