Cipher Capital LP Has $14.12 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Cipher Capital LP increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 450.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,106 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Servcs makes up approximately 1.0% of Cipher Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $14,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,206 shares of company stock valued at $15,035,104. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $140.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $86.23 billion, a PE ratio of 148.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52 week low of $104.87 and a 52 week high of $158.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.38.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price (up from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.86.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

