Cirrus Logic, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cirrus Logic in a report released on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $374.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRUS. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Cowen increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $67.20 on Monday. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $37.24 and a 12-month high of $91.63. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.21.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $866,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 85,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $6,742,610.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,009,640.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $377,200,000 after buying an additional 714,210 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,082,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $80,559,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 911,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,099,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

