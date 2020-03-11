Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Boosts Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,748 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 219,897 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,021,000 after buying an additional 43,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $3,026,000. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD opened at $225.70 on Wednesday. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $179.57 and a 1-year high of $247.36. The stock has a market cap of $249.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Nomura raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.35.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,400 shares of company stock valued at $29,073,061. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.