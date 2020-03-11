Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC owned about 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 171,400.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $184,000.

VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.29.

