CNA Financial Corp Buys Shares of 138,001 NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 138,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000. CNA Financial Corp owned 0.07% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

NEX stock opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $723.17 million, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

