CNA Financial Corp Sells 14,446 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

CNA Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,446 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 34,006 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 14,707 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 787,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,062,000 after buying an additional 244,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 347,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,419,000 after buying an additional 54,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

In related news, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alonzo A. J. J. Strickland sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $27,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 246,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,419,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $18.58 and a twelve month high of $34.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.14 and its 200-day moving average is $26.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.84.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.33. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

