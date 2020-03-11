CNA Financial Corp Sells 5,291 Shares of Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV)

CNA Financial Corp cut its position in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,291 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Universal were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal by 43.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Universal by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Universal by 241.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UVV stock opened at $46.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.33. Universal Corp has a one year low of $45.89 and a one year high of $63.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

About Universal

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

