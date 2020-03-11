CNA Financial Corp Sells 9,897 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

CNA Financial Corp cut its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,897 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 88.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,864 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 14.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 303,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 37,332 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 14.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 12.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 528,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after acquiring an additional 57,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 333.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUR opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.99.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 41.74%. The firm had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 114.94%.

In other news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $160,044.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy bought 2,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.06 per share, for a total transaction of $52,700.90. Insiders have sold 10,278 shares of company stock worth $240,057 over the last ninety days. 6.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Howard Weil lowered Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

