Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 445,000 KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 445,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,663,000. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises about 2.3% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.87% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 28,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $48.77 on Wednesday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $54.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.01.

