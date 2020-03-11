Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 282.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,615 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services makes up approximately 1.5% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. owned 0.05% of Discover Financial Services worth $13,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 370,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,436,000 after buying an additional 12,083 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 511,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,468,000 after buying an additional 197,321 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,111,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,934,180.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Greene purchased 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,357.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,747.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS opened at $57.69 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $53.57 and a twelve month high of $92.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

DFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.13.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

