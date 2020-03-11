Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,440 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 118,953 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 3.2% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $29,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $251.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.62.

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,556.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $182.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $361.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $148.02 and a twelve month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.