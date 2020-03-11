Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Has $15.01 Million Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 82.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 426,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,282 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 1.6% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $15,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,640,000 after buying an additional 2,542,808 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,678,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,383,000 after buying an additional 627,776 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,941,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,351,000 after buying an additional 119,198 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,639,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,398,000 after buying an additional 2,011,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 10,236,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,520,000 after buying an additional 2,869,428 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.71.

BAC stock opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $21.51 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $199.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

