Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Has $26.14 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 2.8% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $26,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.78.

NFLX opened at $364.13 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $393.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.78 billion, a PE ratio of 88.17, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.39.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 163,363 shares of company stock worth $59,073,357. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

