Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Has $32.05 Million Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 28,688 shares during the period. CF Industries comprises approximately 3.5% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $32,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $871,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,676 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 662,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,616,000 after purchasing an additional 42,174 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in CF Industries by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 21,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CF Industries in a report on Friday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Stephens cut CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on CF Industries from to in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CF Industries from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

NYSE CF opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.29 and a 200-day moving average of $45.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.32 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.46.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.