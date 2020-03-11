Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Has $43.18 Million Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 131.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,785 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises approximately 4.6% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. owned 0.08% of ServiceNow worth $43,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $547,821,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 93,102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 840,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,407,000 after buying an additional 839,780 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $133,017,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 456,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 733,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $207,128,000 after buying an additional 366,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $308.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ServiceNow from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.74.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $312.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.33. ServiceNow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $213.99 and a fifty-two week high of $362.95.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Schneider sold 1,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.02, for a total transaction of $629,316.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,841,644.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.35, for a total value of $472,573.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,700,037.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,667 shares of company stock valued at $31,212,408. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

