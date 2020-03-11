Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stake in Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT)

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 432,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,794 shares during the period. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Calyxt were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLXT. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Calyxt by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Calyxt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Calyxt by 3,558.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 14,590 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Calyxt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Calyxt by 242.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 35,275 shares during the period. 24.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Calyxt alerts:

In other news, Director Yves J. Ribeill sold 9,990 shares of Calyxt stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $54,545.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,227.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 750 shares of company stock valued at $5,200. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt stock opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $135.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.77. Calyxt Inc has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $19.30. The company has a current ratio of 8.83, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 52.37% and a negative net margin of 543.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calyxt Inc will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CLXT. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Calyxt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Calyxt in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Calyxt currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.

Calyxt Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.