Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 1,430,795 Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,430,795 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,552,000. Uber Technologies comprises about 4.6% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Uber Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,215 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,682 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 337,364 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $10,279,000 after purchasing an additional 130,524 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,105 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 23,651 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 348,997 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,617,000 after acquiring an additional 49,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,525 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UBER opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $54.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $47.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.43.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $5,494,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,643,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,296,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,617,253 shares of company stock valued at $446,580,513.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. MKM Partners raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

