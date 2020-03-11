Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Sells 114,840 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,829 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 114,840 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.5% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. STA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,031,692 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,016,993,000 after buying an additional 85,048 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,258 shares of company stock worth $622,400 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $111.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $102.43 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.98.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Walt Disney from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.86.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

