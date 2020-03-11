Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Sells 607 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.6% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,520.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,275.17 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,027.03 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,437.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,323.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

