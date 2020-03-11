Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Sells 75,578 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 75,578 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 3.3% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $30,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 40,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,931,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 24.9% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 24,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 608.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target (up previously from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.12.

In other news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,683.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $12,052,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,833,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,975,893,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MA opened at $280.57 on Wednesday. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $222.84 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.