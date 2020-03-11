Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Sells 911 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,717 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy Partners accounts for about 0.7% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $6,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $611,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 789,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000.

CQP has been the subject of several research reports. Odeon Capital Group raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors raised Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.39.

Shares of CQP opened at $28.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.70. Cheniere Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $49.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

