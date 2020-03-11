Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Takes $23.75 Million Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 72,900 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $23,748,000. Boeing comprises about 2.6% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Vertical Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra cut shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $333.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.03.

Boeing stock opened at $231.01 on Wednesday. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $215.00 and a 52-week high of $402.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.51, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.82.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is -236.89%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

