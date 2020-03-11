Comparing Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) & FleetCor Technologies (NASDAQ:FLT)

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) and FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Marchex alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Marchex and FleetCor Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marchex 0 0 1 0 3.00 FleetCor Technologies 0 11 8 0 2.42

Marchex presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 231.75%. FleetCor Technologies has a consensus price target of $305.89, indicating a potential upside of 28.71%. Given Marchex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Marchex is more favorable than FleetCor Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Marchex has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FleetCor Technologies has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marchex and FleetCor Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marchex $106.13 million 0.86 -$4.04 million ($0.01) -211.00 FleetCor Technologies $2.65 billion 7.67 $895.07 million $11.26 21.11

FleetCor Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Marchex. Marchex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FleetCor Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Marchex and FleetCor Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marchex -3.81% -1.16% -0.91% FleetCor Technologies 33.79% 27.07% 8.51%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.3% of Marchex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.4% of FleetCor Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of Marchex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of FleetCor Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FleetCor Technologies beats Marchex on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc. operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising. The company also offers Marchex Audience Targeting that leverages call data to automatically build audience segments for display and social media platforms; and Marchex Call Marketplace, a mobile advertising network for businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, as well as provides advertisers ad placements across various mobile and online media sources to deliver qualified calls to their businesses. In addition, it provides Local Leads platform, a service advertising solution for small business resellers, such as Yellow Pages providers and vertical marketing service providers to sell call advertising, search marketing, and other lead generation products through their existing sales channels to small business advertisers. Marchex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies. The company also provides lodging payment solutions to businesses that have employees who travel overnight for work purposes. In addition, it offers electronic toll and parking payments products to businesses and consumers in the form of RFID tags affixed to vehicles' windshields; and prepaid paper vouchers as a means of payment on toll roads. Further, the company provides corporate payments solutions with vertical-specific applications, which enable its customers to manage and control electronic payments across their enterprise, optimize corporate spending, and offer innovative services that enhance employee efficiency and customer loyalty. Its primary corporate payments products include virtual cards, purchasing cards, travel and entertainment cards, payroll cards, and cross-border payment facilitation. Additionally, it offers gift card product management and processing services, such as card design, production and packaging, delivery and fulfillment, card and account management, transaction processing, promotion development and management, Website design and hosting, program analytics, and card distribution channel management. The company also provides vehicle maintenance, employee benefit payment, and long haul transportation-related services. The company markets its products and services through field sales, telesales, direct marketing, point-of-sale marketing, and the Internet. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Peachtree Corners, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.