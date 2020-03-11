Comparing Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) and Cogent Communications (OTCMKTS:CCOI)

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) and Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Trend Micro and Cogent Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trend Micro 0 0 0 0 N/A Cogent Communications 1 8 2 0 2.09

Cogent Communications has a consensus target price of $71.63, indicating a potential downside of 16.75%. Given Cogent Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cogent Communications is more favorable than Trend Micro.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trend Micro and Cogent Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trend Micro $1.52 billion 4.40 $256.43 million $1.84 26.10 Cogent Communications $546.16 million 7.38 $37.52 million $0.76 113.21

Trend Micro has higher revenue and earnings than Cogent Communications. Trend Micro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cogent Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Trend Micro and Cogent Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trend Micro 16.89% 16.09% 8.43% Cogent Communications 6.87% -22.59% 4.60%

Volatility & Risk

Trend Micro has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cogent Communications has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Trend Micro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Cogent Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Cogent Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cogent Communications beats Trend Micro on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security solutions primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such as data center, cloud, and virtualization security products; network security solutions, including integrated advanced threat prevention and advanced threat detection solutions; user protection solutions comprising endpoint and gateway suites, endpoint security, email security, Web security, SaaS application security, and endpoint detection and response; and support services. It serves finance, insurance, and retail industries, as well as government institutions. Trend Micro Incorporated has a partnership with Moxa Inc. to develop solutions to protect industrial Internet of Things environments; and strategic partnership with Luxoft Holding, Inc. to offer intrusion detection systems and intrusion prevention systems to detect, mitigate, and respond to cyber-attacks on connected cars. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers. It also provides on-net services in carrier-neutral data centers, Cogent controlled data centers, and single-tenant office buildings. In addition, the company offers off-net services to businesses that are connected to its network primarily by means of ‘last mile’ access service lines obtained from other carriers primarily in the form of metropolitan Ethernet circuits. Further, it provides Internet connectivity to customers that are not located in buildings directly connected to its network, as well as offers voice services. The company operates 52 data centers. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

