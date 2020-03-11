Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 72,375 Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 72,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,620,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 93.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $559,000.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total value of $535,511.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,124.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David S. Regnery sold 10,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,436,010.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,537,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,622 shares of company stock worth $36,585,212 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll-Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.94.

Shares of IR stock opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.25. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12 month low of $21.86 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

